Steam Black Friday 2022 Sales Now Live

Steam has just launched its Autumn Sale, which brings early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that see the likes of FIFA 23, Stray, Rainbow Six Siege, and more at great discounts.

The Steam Autumn Sale features an entire week filled with tens of thousands of discounts. You can browse through every genre imaginable to grab games on sale for the perfect additions to your Steam library.

In fact, while you’re there, pick up a title or two for the lovely folks on your holiday shopping list. Not only can you gift specific games, but you can also get digital gift cards.

The Steam Autumn Sale is also the time to nominate your favourite games from the past year for the Steam Awards, in 11 different categories.

Some of the best games featured in the Steam Autumn Sale include:

HITMAN 3

Cyberpunk 2077

V Rising

Stray

Satisfactory

Hades

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2

Rainbow Six Siege

The Steam Black Friday sale will run for one week and end on November 29.