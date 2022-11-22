Steam Black Friday 2022 Sales Now Live

The Steam Autumn Sale features an entire week filled with tens of thousands of discounts. You can browse through every genre imaginable to grab games on sale for the perfect additions to your Steam library.
In fact, while you’re there, pick up a title or two for the lovely folks on your holiday shopping list. Not only can you gift specific games, but you can also get digital gift cards.
The Steam Autumn Sale is also the time to nominate your favourite games from the past year for the Steam Awards, in 11 different categories.
Some of the best games featured in the Steam Autumn Sale include:
Paramount+ Canada has launched its Black Friday sale for 2022, offering 50% off your first month or year. Currently, Paramount+ costs $9.99/month in Canada and $99.99/year, to go with a free 7-day trial. But its Black Friday sale for 2022 offers a 50% discount for your first month or one year, down to $4.99/month or […]
Quebecor’s Videotron has Black Friday deals for 2022 available, part of what they are calling “November Blackout Sales,” offering discounts on cell phones, plans, Internet and more. You can check out Videotron’s Black Friday sales below… Cell Phones Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starting at $0/month on contract with Take-back credit Galaxy Z Flip4 starting […]
Earlier this week we told you about Apple Watch Series 7 hitting clearance pricing at Costco warehouses, but now the sale has extended online. When clearance pricing hits an item at Costco warehouses, it can be like finding a needle in a haystack. But Apple Watch Series 7 clearance pricing may be one of the […]