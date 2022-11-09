‘The Complete Far Side’ By Gary Larson on Sale for $9.99 on Kindle, Save $160

If you’re a fan of Gary Larson’s The Far Side comics, you can buy the entire collection for Kindle at $9.99 right now, saving you $160 off, or 94%.
For anyone that grew up reading Gary Larson’s hilarious comics, this might be the time to re-live every single comic again, but only on your Kindle. The regular hardcover edition is still $173 while the paperback collection costs $127. Your kids will enjoy these comics.
The full collection consists of 673 pages and this product ranks number 1 on the Amazon best sellers rank in categories Children’s School & Education Books, Children’s Books on School & Education and Children’s Comics & Graphic Novels.
The Far Side – November 9, 2022
Larson’s Far Side cartoons were created over a span of 15 years from January 1980 to January 1995.
As of writing, there are no Kindles on sale right now, but expect discounts to come when Black Friday arrives later this month. You can still purchase this book ahead of time.
Click here to jump on the The Complete Far Side for Kindle while it’s still on sale for $9.99.
[via RFD]
Other articles in the category: Deals
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 9
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Get 15 […]
Crave Black Friday Deal 2022: Save 40% Off Total Annual Plan
Bell Media has launched a Black Friday deal for its streaming service Crave, offering a discounted price on its Crave Total annual plan, with savings of 40% off. The Crave Total subscription offers the best resolution, has the entire Crave content library, is available on all devices, plus allows users to cast to televisions, offers […]
Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals: Save Big on Lego, Google Nest and More
Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals keep coming in Canada, with some significant savings being applied to various electronics, toys and more. Black Friday isn’t happening until November 25, but every year the deals keep happening earlier and earlier. This might be the time to get a head start on your holiday shopping if you’re a […]