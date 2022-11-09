‘The Complete Far Side’ By Gary Larson on Sale for $9.99 on Kindle, Save $160

If you’re a fan of Gary Larson’s The Far Side comics, you can buy the entire collection for Kindle at $9.99 right now, saving you $160 off, or 94%.

For anyone that grew up reading Gary Larson’s hilarious comics, this might be the time to re-live every single comic again, but only on your Kindle. The regular hardcover edition is still $173 while the paperback collection costs $127. Your kids will enjoy these comics.

The full collection consists of 673 pages and this product ranks number 1 on the Amazon best sellers rank in categories Children’s School & Education Books, Children’s Books on School & Education and Children’s Comics & Graphic Novels.

Larson’s Far Side cartoons were created over a span of 15 years from January 1980 to January 1995.

As of writing, there are no Kindles on sale right now, but expect discounts to come when Black Friday arrives later this month. You can still purchase this book ahead of time.

Click here to jump on the The Complete Far Side for Kindle while it’s still on sale for $9.99.

[via RFD]