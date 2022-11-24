The Mobile Shop Black Friday 2022 Deals on Cell Phones Now Available

If you’re looking to activate a new cellphone for Black Friday, The Mobile Shop is offering up to 350,000 PC Optimum points with select purchases.

Getting 350,000 PC Optimum points is equivalent to $300 back in spending wherever the points can be redeemed. The Mobile Shop locations are found within T&T Supermarkets, Loblaws, and The Real Canadian Superstore, for example.

There are offers right now for smartphones from Apple, Samsung and more all on two-year contracts with select carriers. So yes, you’ll need to sign on the dotted line if you want bonus points. Check out the offers below:

Apple

iPhone 14 – up to 200,000 points

iPhone 13 Pro – up to 150,000 points

iPhone 13 Pro Max – up to 150,000 points

iPhone 13 mini – up to 150,000 points

iPhone 13 – up to 300,000 points

iPhone 12 – up to 300,000 points

iPhone 11 – up to 300,000 points

Samsung

Galaxy S22 5G – up to 350,000 points

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G – up to 300,000 points

Galaxy S22+ 5G – up to 200,000 points

Galaxy S21 Ultra FE 5G – up to 300,000 points

Galaxy A53 – up to 250,000 points

Google

Pixel 6 Pro – up to 300,000 points

Pixel 6 – up to 300,000 points

Pixel 6a – up to 250,000 points

Pixel 7 – up to 250,000 points

Other

Moto Edge (2022) – up to 150,000 points

Moto G Power (2022) – up to 50,000 points

TCL 30 5G – up to 150,000 points

TCL 30 XE 5G – up to 100,000 points

Also right now, Zagg Mophie and Zag Gear accessories can get up to 10,000 points back.

The Mobile Shop says these offers are available until November 28, 2022, available on new 2-year activation or upgrades on select plans.