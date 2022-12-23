The Mobile Shop Boxing Day Deals 2022: Get Up to $300 in PC Optimum Points

The Mobile Shop has just announced their Boxing Day deals for 2022, offering up to 300,000 PC Optimum points on select smartphone purchases and plans.

“Ring in the new year with a brand-new phone and plan at the best prices from The Mobile Shop and earn big when you shop this Boxing Week,” said a spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada.

Starting December 26 to January 3, customers can get up to 300,000 PC Optimum points on select phones and plans, equivalent to $300 of in-store spending.

Here are some of the Boxing Day deals available at The Mobile Shop:

iPhone 14 – up to 200k points

iPhone 12- up to 200k points

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max – up to 300k points

iPhone 13 – up to 300k points

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – up to 300k points

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G – up to 250k points

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G – up to 250k points

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G – up to 200k points

Samsung Galaxy A53 – up to 250k points

Google Pixel 6a – up to 200k points

Google Pixel 7 – up to 200k points

Google Pixel 7 Pro – up to 150k points

Again, to get these bonuses you’ll need to sign a 2-year term for a new phone that will likely be on financing and require a minimum monthly plan. But if you’re willing to sign on the dotted line…this might be for you.