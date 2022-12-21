Top Gun: Maverick: Buy for $9.99 in iTunes, $10.99 in Google Play

If you’re looking to purchase your own copy of Top Gun: Maverick, it’s on sale for $9.99 CAD (was $24.99) in iTunes right now and $10.99 CAD (was $19.99) in Google Play.

The sequel to the classic Tom Cruise film Top Gun from 1986 will hit streaming on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022. But you can buy your own digital copy in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for $9.99 right now, which is just a few more dollars versus renting it in iTunes ($6.99).

This movie is meant to be watched in a movie theatre or home theatre with big sound. We’re glad it did not debut on streaming due to COVID-19. The motion picture’s synopsis is as follows:

After more than thirty years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOPGUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face to face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman “Goose”. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

You can buy your copy of Top Gun: Maverick here in iTunes and here in Google Play.