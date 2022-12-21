Top Gun: Maverick: Buy for $9.99 in iTunes, $10.99 in Google Play

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

top

If you’re looking to purchase your own copy of Top Gun: Maverick, it’s on sale for $9.99 CAD (was $24.99) in iTunes right now and $10.99 CAD (was $19.99) in Google Play.

The sequel to the classic Tom Cruise film Top Gun from 1986 will hit streaming on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022. But you can buy your own digital copy in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for $9.99 right now, which is just a few more dollars versus renting it in iTunes ($6.99).

This movie is meant to be watched in a movie theatre or home theatre with big sound. We’re glad it did not debut on streaming due to COVID-19. The motion picture’s synopsis is as follows:

After more than thirty years of service as a top naval aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Yet, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to TOPGUN to train a group of elite graduates and comes face to face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman “Goose”. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

You can buy your copy of Top Gun: Maverick here in iTunes and here in Google Play.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Dyson Boxing Day Sale 2022 Canada: Here are the Deals

Dyson Canada has revealed their Boxing Day deals for 2022, which offers up to $200 in savings. According to the company, the following deals are available for Boxing Week right now: $200 off V15, Dyson’s most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum $100 off V12, Dyson’s most powerful, lightweight cordless vacuum $50 off the Corrale hair straightener, […]
IIC Deals
18 hours ago

Walmart Canada Boxing Day Deals for 2022 Revealed

Walmart Canada has shared its upcoming Boxing Day deals for 2022, as part of its upcoming Boxing Week sale set to begin online on December 21 at 9pm ET and in-store on December 22, 2022. Here’s a glimpse of the Walmart Boxing Day deals in Canada for 2022 that caught our eye… Apple Products iPad […]
IIC Deals
2 days ago