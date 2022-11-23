Twelve South Black Friday 2022 Deals Now Available

Usman Qureshi
10 seconds ago

The Twelve South Black Friday 2022 sale is now underway. You can shop the best deals of the year on all of your favourite gear, now through Monday, November 28, 2022.

Some of the best Twelve South products up for grabs on discount this Black Friday are:

HoverBar Duo for iPad (starting at just $39.99)

Go hands-free & unleash the possibilities of iPad with this sturdy & versatile stand.

Curve Flex for MacBook (now only $74.99)

This flexible, portable stand is perfect for creating a comfortable setup anywhere.

AirFly — 2nd Gen (now only $29.99)

Connect your wireless headphones to any wired audio jack, you’ll want this for your next flight.

BookBook for iPhone 14 (now only $59.99)

This handsome all-in-one wallet case features a removable MagSafe shell, it’s like getting two cases for the price of one.

Other Twelve South Black Friday 2022 offerings include:

MacBook & iMac Gifts

iPhone Gifts

iPad Accessory Deals

AirPods Add-Ons and Apple Watch Accessories

Visit the Twelve South website for everything that’s on this year’s Black Friday sale.

