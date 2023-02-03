Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Canada 2023: Top Tech Gift Ideas

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’ve been dragging your head thinking of something to get your dearest this year, we’ve got you covered.

Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Valentine’s Day:

Apple.ca Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Apple released a bunch of new products in time for Valentine’s shopping this year, including all-new, all-powerful 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and a second-generation HomePod. Provided your Valentine can make use of the horsepower an M2 Pro/Max chip brings (and you don’t mind paying a pretty penny), the new MacBook Pros look like a solid bet.

If your loved one always keeps losing their keys on the couch or forgetting where they kept their wallet, an AirTag or two could also be the perfect gift for them. Check out some of the best Apple gifts this Valentine’s Day below:

Also, Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale right now too for the first time on Amazon.ca.

If your loved one already has an iPhone 14, some extra protection for their pricey phone could also be the way to go. In that case, an Ultra Hybrid or Tough Armor Mag case from Spigen would make a really good option.

Dyson Gift Ideas

Dyson’s Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron makes it easy to curl, shape, and hide flyaways using Coanda airflow, self-wrapping hair in both directions and without the need for any extreme heat. It also makes for an excellent Valentine’s gift.

Other compelling Valentine’s Day gift options from Dyson include the Corrale hair straightener and the Supersonic hair dryer. Plus, as an extra Valentine’s Day treat, if you buy Corrale or Supersonic direct from the Dyson Demo Store or DysonCanada.ca between February 4-18, you can choose two of Dyson’s expertly engineered accessories: Detangling Comb, 35mm or 45mm Round Brush or Paddle Brush.

Sonos Speakers

A good-sounding audio setup could really take you and your Valentine’s movie night experience much better, and Sonos has plenty of options to choose from. Take a look at some of our favourite picks from Sonos below, which are also currently on sale:

The Sonos Roam SL is an excellent-sounding portable speaker, and it won’t break the bank to boot. You can also check out our reviews of the Sonos Arc, Sonos Roam, and Sonos Sub mini to learn more about them.

Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV devices can turn any television into a smart screen that can connect to the internet and access streaming services (and more). They even let you use Alexa to control your TV with your voice.

Amazon regularly sells its Fire TV sticks at a discount, so if you want to get one as a Valentine’s Day gift this year, be on the lookout for deals on them.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon launched pre-orders for the Kindle Scribe back in September 2022, with deliveries starting in November. The Kindle Scribe is an E Ink tablet designed for both reading and note-taking, and it comes with its own Apple Pencil-style pen that attaches to the side of the device with magnets. Amazon calls the Kindle Scribe the “best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper.” The device has a 10.2-inch, glare-free Paperwhite display with a 300-PPI pixel density and HD resolution. You can get your hands on a Kindle Scribe to gift someone this Valentine’s Day for as low as $429.99.

Disney+

If you get your Valentine a new Sonos sound setup, you might also want to get them something to watch when they’re bundled up in front of the TV with you.

Disney+ offers a fantastic selection of content, from Marvel movies to Pixar titles, Star Wars content, and more. The service is compatible with any mobile device, and can also be accessed on Apple TV or the web.

A Disney+ subscription could make an exceptional gift this Valentine’s Day, and it only costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Disclosure: iPhone in Canada uses affiliate links allowing readers to help support our site, and to allow us to offer you independent media coverage and deal news.