Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Canada 2023: Top Tech Gift Ideas
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’ve been dragging your head thinking of something to get your dearest this year, we’ve got you covered.
Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Valentine’s Day:
Apple.ca Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
Apple released a bunch of new products in time for Valentine’s shopping this year, including all-new, all-powerful 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and a second-generation HomePod. Provided your Valentine can make use of the horsepower an M2 Pro/Max chip brings (and you don’t mind paying a pretty penny), the new MacBook Pros look like a solid bet.
If your loved one always keeps losing their keys on the couch or forgetting where they kept their wallet, an AirTag or two could also be the perfect gift for them. Check out some of the best Apple gifts this Valentine’s Day below:
- HomePod 2 — starting from $399
- M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro — starting from $2,599
- AirTags — $39 for one, $129 for a pack of four
- iPad (10th generation) — starting from $599
Also, Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale right now too for the first time on Amazon.ca.
If your loved one already has an iPhone 14, some extra protection for their pricey phone could also be the way to go. In that case, an Ultra Hybrid or Tough Armor Mag case from Spigen would make a really good option.
Dyson Gift Ideas
Dyson’s Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron makes it easy to curl, shape, and hide flyaways using Coanda airflow, self-wrapping hair in both directions and without the need for any extreme heat. It also makes for an excellent Valentine’s gift.
Other compelling Valentine’s Day gift options from Dyson include the Corrale hair straightener and the Supersonic hair dryer. Plus, as an extra Valentine’s Day treat, if you buy Corrale or Supersonic direct from the Dyson Demo Store or DysonCanada.ca between February 4-18, you can choose two of Dyson’s expertly engineered accessories: Detangling Comb, 35mm or 45mm Round Brush or Paddle Brush.
Sonos Speakers
A good-sounding audio setup could really take you and your Valentine’s movie night experience much better, and Sonos has plenty of options to choose from. Take a look at some of our favourite picks from Sonos below, which are also currently on sale:
- Sonos Arc Premium Smart Soundbar with Dolby Atmos – $949 (was $1,099; save $150)
- Sonos Sub – $799 (was $949; save $150)
- Sonos Beam Soundbar – $484 (was $559; save $75)
- Sonos One Smart Speaker – $219 (was $269; save $50)
The Sonos Roam SL is an excellent-sounding portable speaker, and it won’t break the bank to boot. You can also check out our reviews of the Sonos Arc, Sonos Roam, and Sonos Sub mini to learn more about them.
Amazon Fire TV Devices
Amazon’s Fire TV devices can turn any television into a smart screen that can connect to the internet and access streaming services (and more). They even let you use Alexa to control your TV with your voice.
Amazon regularly sells its Fire TV sticks at a discount, so if you want to get one as a Valentine’s Day gift this year, be on the lookout for deals on them.
Kindle Scribe
Disney+
If you get your Valentine a new Sonos sound setup, you might also want to get them something to watch when they’re bundled up in front of the TV with you.
Disney+ offers a fantastic selection of content, from Marvel movies to Pixar titles, Star Wars content, and more. The service is compatible with any mobile device, and can also be accessed on Apple TV or the web.
A Disney+ subscription could make an exceptional gift this Valentine’s Day, and it only costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.
