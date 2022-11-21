Walmart Canada Reveals Black Friday Deals: iPad for $359 and More

Walmart Canada’s Black Friday deals starting online on November 24, 2022, have been revealed.
The following deals start November 25 in-store at 6am, while they begin on November 24 online at 9pm EST. Some headline deals include big savings on TVs, smartphones on contract and Apple’s iPad.
Check out some of the highlights below from the latest Walmart Black Friday flyer:
- 43-inch Onn Roku 4K Smart TV – $198
- 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K UltraHD Smart TV – $998
- Meta Quest 2 128GB with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber – $469
- Apple iPad 9 64GB – $359 (save $90)
- iPhone 14 (Telus) on contract – get a free $200 Walmart Gift Card
- iPhone 13 (Telus) on contract – get a free $300 Walmart Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (Telus) on contract – get a free $350 Walmart Gift Card
- Apple Pencil 2 – $139
- Google Nest Hub – $64
- Nintendo Switch Games from $29.96
- PS4 and Xbox Games from $39.96
- Roku 4K streaming stick – $49
- LEGO Seinfeld – $79
The deal on the 2021 iPad 9 64GB is the cheapest we’ve seen for Black Friday at $359 so far. We may see even better deals soon, stay tuned.
Click here to follow all of our Black Friday updates being updated daily.
