Watch the Premier League on fuboTV This Weekend, Stream Live Games

Fubo tv premier league canada

FuboTV is set to launch its exclusive Canadian streaming rights to the Premier League this weekend, as the company takes over rights previously held by DAZN.

To celebrate the Premier League launch, FuboTV will have viewing parties coast-to-coast across Canada.

You’ll be able to live stream Premier League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, Ligue 1 and more, with monthly, quarterly and annual plans available. FuboTV also recently launched STACKTV channels as well.

Annual prepaid plans work out to $16.67 CAD per month and $31.67 CAD per month for the premium plan that includes 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space and the ability to watch on up to three devices.

You can watch fuboTV on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Android tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, LG and Hisense.

Disclosure: fuboTV is an affiliate partner and allows readers to support the site.

