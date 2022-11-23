WestJet Black Friday Sale 2022: Flights from $99 or Less

WestJet has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for 2022, offering what it says are “flights for less than $99.”

According to WestJet, the company says Black Friday door crasher deals will have “select from flights within Canada for $99 or less, to the United States for $149 or less or Sunny destinations for $199 or less.”

Looking at some one-way fares departing from Vancouver, for example, we’re seeing destination fares such as the following, with departure dates ranging from December 2022 to January 2023:

Kelowna, BC – $39

Edmonton, AB – $59

Calgary, AB – $69

Cranbrook, BC – $99

Winnipeg, MB – $106

Victoria, BC – $114

Nanaimo, BC – $114

Comox, BC – $114

If you’re departing from Toronto, flights are available to Halifax or Montreal for $91, for example. Flights can also be booked using the WestJet app.

Of course, you’ll likely want to compare prices with Air Canada (check their Black Friday deals here) to see if you’re getting the best deal or not.