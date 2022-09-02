You Can Buy a Google Nest Hub for $33 at Costco, 75% Off

If you’re a Costco member, the retailer has slashed the price of Google’s Nest Hub (2nd gen) smart speaker, down to $33.59 each, with same-day delivery.
Normally, the Google Nest 2nd gen smart speaker costs $130 CAD, but this is 75% off, saving you $96.41.
Once you add the Google Nest Hub to your cart and head to checkout, you’ll see the reduced price of $33.59.
There appears to be a wider sale on the Nest Hub everywhere right now, as even Google has it on sale for $69.99, saving $60 off the regular price.
The Nest Hub can act as a home hub for your compatible smart devices, and integrates nicely with a Nest Hello doorbell, showing you who’s at the front door when someone rings, with audio alerts.
Some RFD users said the deal doesn’t work for their address, so you need to be in an area where same-day delivery is supported, it appears.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Public Mobile Back to School Sale: Pre-Owned iPhone XR for $279 and More
Telus prepaid brand, Public Mobile, says it’s offering a back to school sale with discounts on pre-owned phones from today until September 6. Public Mobile says for any pre-owned phone purchased, customers will get a $30 bill credit. Also, Apple’s iPhone XR is available from $279, offering $160 in savings. That’s cheaper than most used […]
Cineplex Offering $3 Movie Tickets on September 3
Cineplex is launching a $3 movie ticket sale on Saturday, September 3, 2022, to celebrate National Cinema Day. The company emailed customers to say, "it doesn't get much better than this,” adding, “come celebrate National Cinema Day at Cineplex with $3.00(+tax) movie tickets for any experience including UltraAVX, VIP, IMAX, 3D, D-BOX, ScreenX, 4DX and Clubhouse!”. Seats...
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from August 31
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Motorola Moto […]