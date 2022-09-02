You Can Buy a Google Nest Hub for $33 at Costco, 75% Off

If you’re a Costco member, the retailer has slashed the price of Google’s Nest Hub (2nd gen) smart speaker, down to $33.59 each, with same-day delivery.

Normally, the Google Nest 2nd gen smart speaker costs $130 CAD, but this is 75% off, saving you $96.41.

Once you add the Google Nest Hub to your cart and head to checkout, you’ll see the reduced price of $33.59.

There appears to be a wider sale on the Nest Hub everywhere right now, as even Google has it on sale for $69.99, saving $60 off the regular price.

The Nest Hub can act as a home hub for your compatible smart devices, and integrates nicely with a Nest Hello doorbell, showing you who’s at the front door when someone rings, with audio alerts.

Some RFD users said the deal doesn’t work for their address, so you need to be in an area where same-day delivery is supported, it appears.