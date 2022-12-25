How to Pair and Set Up Your Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Apple recently shared another handy video on its Apple Support channel on YouTube, explaining how users can pair their Apple Watch with their iPhone and set it up.

“Have your iPhone ready and follow these simple steps to get up and running with your new Apple Watch,” reads Apple’s description for the video.

Before beginning, make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS, is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi or cellular, and has Bluetooth enabled. Also, ensure that your iPhone and Apple Watch are close to each other throughout the entire setup process.

To set up your Apple Watch, you need to:

Put on your Apple Watch. Press and hold the side button to turn it on. Hold your iPhone next to your Apple Watch. When you see a prompt pop up on your iPhone, tap on Continue. If this is your Apple Watch, tap on Set Up for Myself. If it belongs to a family member, tap on Set Up for a Family Member and follow the onscreen instructions. When the camera opens up, position the Apple Watch inside the onscreen cutout. Alternatively, you can tap on Pair Apple Watch Manually and follow the onscreen instructions. Once paired, tap on Restore from Backup (if you have a backup of a previous Apple Watch_ or Set Up as New Apple Watch. Select your Wrist Preference. Review and Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Wait for your Apple Watch to sync to your iPhone.

Check out the full support video from Apple for more information and a visual guide:

Earlier this week, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that the Apple Watch infringed on health tech company AliveCor’s ECG patents. The decision, which is accompanied by a cease and desist order, threatens to ban Apple Watch imports and sales in the U.S.

Apple this month also unveiled the Apple Watch “Ring in the New Year” Activity Challenge for 2023, which will run throughout January.