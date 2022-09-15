How to Recover Deleted Messages on your iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a video tutorial explaining how to recover deleted Messages conversations on your iPhone.

You can delete a single message within your Messages conversations by tapping and holding until the options menu appears. From here, you tap ‘More’, then the Trash button and then ‘Delete Message’.

But what if you want to recover a deleted message? Just tap ‘Edit’ in the top left of your Message conversations, then pick ‘Show Recently Deleted’. From here, just pick the conversation you want to recover and then tap ‘Recover’.

Watch the quick video tutorial below to see this in action:

iOS 16 debuted the ability to edit or undo send an iMessage, offering a feature many have wanted for the longest time.

Apple says you need iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1 (coming in October), or later to recover deleted messages and conversations. You can only recover messages and conversations that you deleted within the last 30 to 40 days.