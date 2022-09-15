How to Recover Deleted Messages on your iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a video tutorial explaining how to recover deleted Messages conversations on your iPhone.
You can delete a single message within your Messages conversations by tapping and holding until the options menu appears. From here, you tap ‘More’, then the Trash button and then ‘Delete Message’.
But what if you want to recover a deleted message? Just tap ‘Edit’ in the top left of your Message conversations, then pick ‘Show Recently Deleted’. From here, just pick the conversation you want to recover and then tap ‘Recover’.
Watch the quick video tutorial below to see this in action:
Apple says you need iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1 (coming in October), or later to recover deleted messages and conversations. You can only recover messages and conversations that you deleted within the last 30 to 40 days.
Ahead of this Friday’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch (iPhone 14 Plus is coming in October), it’s now possible to find your UPS tracking number and get details on your shipment. As in the past, all you have to do is visit UPS.com, head over to ‘Tracking’ and then […]
Apple has shared a new video tutorial on its Apple Support YouTube channel, explaining how to use the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the recently unveiled iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. This year's entire iPhone lineup debuts Apple's long-rumoured Emergency SOS via Satellite functionality, which lets users send emergency texts even when there...
What time can you pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in Canada? You can pre-order iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Canada starting at 5am PT/8am ET on Friday, September 9, 2021, as noted on Apple’s website. This means for those on the west coast, you’ll […]