How to Track AFib History on Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Apple has released a new video tutorial explaining how to track AFib History on your Apple Watch.
“Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a type of irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers,” explains Apple.
CDC data shows roughly, “2% of people younger than 65 years old and 9% of people 65 and older have AFib” in the United States. The issue is more common as people age, while some with AFib don’t see any symptoms at all. But typical symptoms include rapid heartbeat, palpitations, fatigue, or shortness of breath.
Apple says for those diagnosed with AFib by their doctor, “you can use AFib History on your Apple Watch to estimate how frequently your heart is in this arrhythmia,” with an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, including Apple Watch SE, with watchOS 9 or later. Note that only Apple Watch Series 4 or higher includes the ECG app, which is not available on the SE.
