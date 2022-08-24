How to Use Procreate on iPad to Create an Alter Ego Portrait [VIDEO]

Apple has released a new video tutorial on its YouTube channel, showing how to create an alter ego on iPad using Procreate:

Learn how to use Procreate to make an alter ego portrait on iPad with Apple Pencil. Get hands-on with brushes and layers in Procreate, guided by tips from artist Temi Coker and Creative Pro Anthony. Download Procreate from the App Store to get started.

Check out the 6-minute video below: