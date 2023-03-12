How to Watch: 2023 Oscars in Canada Live Stream

Hollywood’s biggest night is set to begin, with the 95th Academy Awards set to kick off at 5pm ET/8pm PT. The awards show will unveil the best performances from films in 2022.

Will Smith won’t be attending after slapping his way out of the awards show last year via Chris Rock, but if you want to find out how to watch the 95th Oscars in Canada, check out the details below.

Bell Media’s CTV will be airing the Oscars, starting at 5pm PT/8pm ET. You can watch the 95th Academy Awards live on CTV on regular cable, along with CTV.ca and the CTV iOS and Android apps for free with a TV subscription.

ETalk will be on the red carpet leading up to the show’s start, with a countdown that started earlier at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET.

Hosting the Oscars this year will be late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, his third time leading the awards show, with other hosting gigs in 2017 and 2018.

Oscars presenters will include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

The 95th Oscars will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in California, televised on ABC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada, and viewable in over 200 countries globally.

Check out the hilarious trailer with a Top Gun Maverick themed premiere of Jimmy Kimmel and his Oscar duties this year: