How to Watch: Live Stream NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend in Canada

This weekend marks the start of the NFL Wild Card playoffs, which kick off the road to the Super Bowl.

The next three weekends are do or die for the following teams, for a chance to reach the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023.

Check out the 2023 NFL Wild Card Playoffs schedule below:

Saturday, January 14

NFC Wild Card Game 1: Seahawks @ 49ers, 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

AFC Wild Card Game 1: Chargers @ Jaguars 5:15pm PT/ 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 15

AFC Wild Card Game 2: Dolphins @ Bills, 10am PT/ 1pm ET

NFC Wild Card Game 2: Giants @ Vikings, 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

AFC Wild Card Game 3: Ravens @ Bengals, 5:15pm PT/ 8:15pm ET

Monday, January 16

NFC Wild Card Game 3: Cowboys @ Buccaneers, 5:15pm PT / 8:15pm ET

So just what are the NFL Wild Card playoffs? In this opening round, the four teams with the best record in each conference who did not win their division compete against each other. The two teams with the best record in each conference earn a bye week and advance directly to the Divisional Round.

The winners of the Wild Card round games then advance to play the top two seeded teams in the Divisional Round. The winners of the Divisional Round games then advance to the Conference Championships, and the winners of those games advance to the big dance, known as the Super Bowl.

The Wild Card playoffs in the NFL are important because they provide an opportunity for teams who did not win their division to still make it to the Super Bowl. It allows teams that had a strong regular season but didn’t win their division to compete in the playoffs and potentially advance to the Super Bowl.

This round also provides an opportunity for teams who may have struggled early in the season to make a run and make the playoffs. Additionally, Wild Card playoffs games often offer exciting and unpredictable matchups, which add to the excitement of the NFL playoffs. Sports betting also explodes.

How to watch a live stream of the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend in Canada?

Bell Media is the official broadcaster of the NFL in Canada, showing all games on cable TV via its channels on TSN, CTV and RDS.

If you don’t have cable TV, you can stream the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl online via DAZN from any device, including the web, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Roku, Vizio TV, HiSense TV, and gaming consoles including Xbox and PlayStation.

Click here to sign up for DAZN and start streaming the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl next month.