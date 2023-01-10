How to Watch: Stream Better Call Saul’s Final Season 6 in Canada

If you’re just catching up with AMC’s Better Call Saul on Netflix in Canada, you may have noticed the final sixth season isn’t available to stream here yet, leaving fans of the show hanging, as only seasons 1-5 are available.

Previously, when the sixth season of Better Call Saul debuted in April 2022, it was available on the AMC+ streaming service, which is also available through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

But in 2023, in order to watch the final sixth season of Better Call Saul in Canada, you need to either buy it on Apple iTunes for $29.99 CAD (all 13 episodes), or $3.49 CAD per episode.

What if you want to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul on Netflix? You can only do so with a VPN service, as the sixth season of Better Call Saul is available in the UK and Ireland.

For those with a VPN service such as NordVPN, all you need to do is connect to a service in the United Kingdom, then launch Netflix. This changes your location to the UK and once you launch Netflix, you’ll see that Better Call Saul season 6 will be available to stream.

The synopsis for the last season of Better Call Saul is as follows:

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

You can watch the trailer for season 6 of Better Call Saul below:

