How to Watch: Stream Canada vs Morocco World Cup 2022 Live

Canada’s men’s national team is set to play its last match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. After losing to Croatia 4-1 on Sunday and being eliminated from advancing at the tournament, the Canadian team will be playing for just pride.

How to watch Canada versus Morocco at the World Cup 2022 live? You can catch the live action on TV channels CTV, TSN and RDS and on the web, as Bell Media has the broadcast rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on both TV and online via streaming apps.

If you don’t already have TSN as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the network’s exclusive streaming service, TSN Direct for $19.99/month. You can watch Canada versus Morocco live on TV channels CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5.

While Canada won’t be advancing at the tournament, the team is still aiming for something never achieved: a win at the World Cup and a point. That won’t be easy as Morocco is tied for first in Group F with Croatia. Canada already scored its first and only goal in World Cup history in its match against Croatia. The team blew a penalty kick in its opener against Belgium, a game they dominated and should have won.

If Morocco wins, they will advance to the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

The Group F finale will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar, starting at 6:45am PT/9:45am ET.