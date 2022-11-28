Apple Canada Cyber Monday: Refurb iPad Pro from $649 Back in Stock

Apple Canada has restocked its 2020 iPad Pro on Cyber Monday for 2022, with the 11-inch model available again from $649.

The refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB is back in stock as of writing for $649. These iPad Pro models are from 2020 and are powered by the company’s A12Z Bionic Chip. Silver and Space Grey colours are available.

Also available is the refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Space Grey, also from 2020 and powered by the A12Z Bionic.

Refurbished iPads come with a new shell and battery, plus Apple’s regular one-year warranty and standard return policy. These will not last long, folks.

Apple also restocked the refurbished iPad 8 Wi-Fi 32GB for $359, but you can get an iPad 9 for new at the same price on Amazon.ca or Walmart.ca.