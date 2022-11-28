Apple Canada Cyber Monday: Refurb iPad Pro from $649 Back in Stock

Apple Canada has restocked its 2020 iPad Pro on Cyber Monday for 2022, with the 11-inch model available again from $649.
The refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB is back in stock as of writing for $649. These iPad Pro models are from 2020 and are powered by the company’s A12Z Bionic Chip. Silver and Space Grey colours are available.
Also available is the refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Space Grey, also from 2020 and powered by the A12Z Bionic.
Refurbished iPads come with a new shell and battery, plus Apple’s regular one-year warranty and standard return policy. These will not last long, folks.
Apple also restocked the refurbished iPad 8 Wi-Fi 32GB for $359, but you can get an iPad 9 for new at the same price on Amazon.ca or Walmart.ca.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Fido, Koodo, Virgin Cyber Monday 2022 Deals: Free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB and More
The flanker brands of the ‘Big 3’, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus have announced Cyber Monday deals for 2022. These are an extension of Black Friday deals, particularly the current free iPhone 11 with $45/50GB promotion. Koodo is offering up the iPhone 11 for $0/month on a 24 month Tab, to go with the $45/50GB […]
Amazon Canada Cyber Monday Deal: Get $10 Free with $100 Apple Gift Card
Amazon Canada is back again with another deal on Apple Gift Card purchases, offering up a $10 credit when you buy $100 or more. According to Amazon’s digital gift card page for Apple Gift Cards, the company says, you can “receive $10.00 in Amazon credits when you spend $100.00 or more on select Apple Email […]
Rogers, Telus, Bell Cyber Monday Deals for 2022: iPhone, Samsung and More
Rogers, Telus and Bell have announced their Cyber Monday deals for 2022, and if Black Friday didn’t do it for you, maybe today’s final sale may make you open your wallet. Check out the roundup of Cyber Monday offers from Rogers, Telus and Bell, below. Most of the deals will require a two-year contract for […]