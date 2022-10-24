Apple Restocks Refurbished 12.9″ iPad Pro (2018) for $699 After Price Drop

If you’re looking for a trusty 2018 iPad Pro, you can find a variety of Wi-Fi models with various storage configurations restocked on Apple Canada’s website, with a price drop.

For example, the 64GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi is available for $699 CAD. In 2020, this refurbished model was priced at $899 and then cut down to $829 in February of this year. Now it’s down another $130 and is cheaper than an M1 iPad 5 that starts at $799.

But if you don’t care for one of the fastest M1 chips, but want a powerful iPad Pro for consuming media, email and other tasks, this aging tablet with the A12X Bionic from 2018 might do the job. You get Face ID and a 120Hz refresh rate for the display, along with four speakers and five mics and of course Apple Pencil 2 support.

At some point, Apple will cut off the A12X Bionic from iPadOS updates, but so far this tablet still has the capability to handle life in 2022, but there’s no support for Stage Manager (M1 or newer required).

Still, though, $699 for this 12.9-inch iPad Pro that debuted in 2018 for $1,249 CAD might be worth considering for a device to watch your movies in bed and be able to do a lot more as well.

As of writing, the following 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi models (Space Grey and Silver) are in stock and available including:

2018 iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi models are also available, starting from 512GB for $829 and the 2nd-gen in 512GB for $929.

Click here to shop these refurbished iPad Pro models from 2018 while they are still available. They come with new outer shells, new batteries and the standard return policy and one-year limited warranty.