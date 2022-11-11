Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Just Went on Sale for $50 Off

Apple recently announced an all-new 2022 iPad, with a larger 10.9-inch display, an all-new design and a higher starting price of $599.

The company is still selling last year’s 10.2-inch iPad at $449, and right now it’s on sale for $50 off at $399 on Amazon.ca, ahead of Black Friday. This is for the entry 64GB Wi-Fi version.

This iPad 9 from 2021 is a great starter tablet from Apple and is powered by the A13 Bionic. It has an 8MP rear camera (versus 12MP on the 2022 model), still has a Lightning connector, Touch ID in the Home button, and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

If you don’t need the latest iPad, this one might be worth considering. More sales might be coming as we near Black Friday, but for those starting their holiday shopping early, this sale might be for you as Amazon will deliver it right to your doorstep by early next week.

Click here to jump on the 10.2-inch iPad while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca.