Apple's iPad on Sale for $346 with Same-Day Delivery, Save Over $100

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

costco same-day promo

If you’re looking to buy Apple’s iPad 9 because you don’t want to pay the new premium for iPad 10 (and the recent price hikes on top), check out this same-day delivery deal from Costco online.

If your address supports Costco same-day delivery via Instacart, you can get the iPad 9 Wi-Fi 64GB for $346 before tip and taxes.

The iPad 9 is selling for $441.99, but there’s a $50 item discount. However, promo code HOLIDAY22 takes another $45.02 off, taking it down to $346.97. That’s a pretty good price and the lowest we’ve seen for the iPad 9.

The same-day promo code is valid for orders from December 20-23, 2022 and has a limit of 1 per member, with a minimum $200 spend, according to the email we received today from Costco.

We recently reviewed the excellent Logitech Combo Touch keyboard with trackpad for the iPad 9, which turns the tablet into a far more capable device.

Costco stores are selling the iPad 9 on sale right now, but Amazon.ca also has the tablet available for $379 right now too. We may see a further price drop to $359 like Black Friday, ahead of Boxing Day next week.

