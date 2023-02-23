Apple’s iPads, iPad Air and iPad mini are on Sale Right Now

If you’re looking for some deals on Apple’s iPads, various tablets from the line up are on sale right now at numerous retailers.
The newest 2022 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi is on sale on Amazon.ca right now:
Also on sale is the 2022 iPad Air Wi-Fi with M1:
As for the 2021 iPad mini Wi-Fi, it also has been discounted on Amazon.ca:
Want the trusty iPad 9? It’s on sale on Costco.ca and Best Buy right now:
- 64GB – $398 (save $52)
- 256GB – $573 (save $76)
Last fall, Apple increased prices for its iPads across the entire line up, so anytime there’s a sale it’s worth considering to save a few bucks.
