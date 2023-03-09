Apple’s Latest M2 iPad Pro is Already on Sale for $350 Off

Apple launched a refreshed iPad Pro lineup last fall, debuting a life-changing ‘hover’ feature for Apple Pencil, while upgrading the tablet’s processor to its new M2 chip, but retaining the same overall design.

Also new with the M2 iPad Pro was Wi-Fi 6E networking and a new starting price increase of $100 versus the M1 iPad Pro, part of hikes across the entire iPad lineup.

But right now you can save as Costco.ca has discounted the 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi with M2 and 512GB storage by $350 off, down to $1,148.99. That’s savings of 23% after just five months of M2 iPad Pro sales.

Apple.ca currently has an 11-inch refurbished M1 iPad Pro with 512GB for $1,169 CAD. So this Costco price is pretty decent for a new M2 iPad Pro, at $20 less.

Costco.ca says the sale starts today, March 9, and goes until March 12, 2023. Buying from Costco means a longer return policy at 90 days versus 15 days from Apple.

Click here to see the differences between the M2 iPad Pro versus the M1 iPad Pro.