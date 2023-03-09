Apple’s Latest M2 iPad Pro is Already on Sale for $350 Off

Apple launched a refreshed iPad Pro lineup last fall, debuting a life-changing ‘hover’ feature for Apple Pencil, while upgrading the tablet’s processor to its new M2 chip, but retaining the same overall design.
Also new with the M2 iPad Pro was Wi-Fi 6E networking and a new starting price increase of $100 versus the M1 iPad Pro, part of hikes across the entire iPad lineup.
But right now you can save as Costco.ca has discounted the 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi with M2 and 512GB storage by $350 off, down to $1,148.99. That’s savings of 23% after just five months of M2 iPad Pro sales.
Apple.ca currently has an 11-inch refurbished M1 iPad Pro with 512GB for $1,169 CAD. So this Costco price is pretty decent for a new M2 iPad Pro, at $20 less.
Costco.ca says the sale starts today, March 9, and goes until March 12, 2023. Buying from Costco means a longer return policy at 90 days versus 15 days from Apple.
Click here to see the differences between the M2 iPad Pro versus the M1 iPad Pro.
Other articles in the category: Deals
SpaceX Starlink Deal: Save 54% Off Hardware in Canada
SpaceX has launched a limited-time offer for Starlink hardware in Canada, offering 54% off. Normally priced at $759 CAD, Starlink hardware which consists of its dish and wireless router, is available for $350 in Canada, savings of $409, reports Tesla North. Monthly service costs for Starlink are $140 CAD per month. SpaceX has also rebranded...
Apple AirPods 3 Just Hit the Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
After we told you about the sale on Apple’s AirPods 3 wireless earphones yesterday, Amazon.ca has not only matched the price from Visions but also undercut them as well. AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case are on sale for $197.99 right now Amazon.ca, which is the lowest price ever for these earphones on the site,...
Google Sale: Pixel Smartphones Cut by $200, Next Doorbell and Pixel Buds Discounted
Google has launched a sale on its Pixel smartphones, Nest Doorbell, Pixel Buds and speaker bundles, offering up to $200 off in savings. The latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have been cut by $200, and are now available at $599 and $979. The Pixel 6a has been discounted by $200 and is...