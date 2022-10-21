Refurbished Apple Pencils Restocked in Canada, Save Up to $30

If you’re about to purchase a new iPad, Apple has restocked its refurbished Apple Pencils in its online store.

The original Apple Pencil from 2015 is available for $109, saving you $20 off the retail price. The first-gen Apple Pencil works with the following iPads (Apple still needs to update the compatibility list on its refurbished website):

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (10th generation)

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad 10 owners will need to buy a $10 USB-C adapter from Apple to pair and charge the original Apple Pencil with their new tablet.

Also available is the Apple Pencil 2 which debuted in 2018, available for $139, saving you $30 off its regular price. The Apple Pencil 2nd-gen works with the following iPads:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

This latest Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to compatible iPad Pro models and gains a touch surface that supports double-tapping, along with a new design.

Click here to shop for these refurbished Apple Pencils on Apple.ca while they are still available.

Thanks Kyle