Refurbished Apple Pencils Restocked in Canada, Save Up to $30

If you’re about to purchase a new iPad, Apple has restocked its refurbished Apple Pencils in its online store.

The original Apple Pencil from 2015 is available for $109, saving you $20 off the retail price. The first-gen Apple Pencil works with the following iPads (Apple still needs to update the compatibility list on its refurbished website):

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (10th generation)
  • iPad (9th generation)
  • iPad (8th generation)
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad 10 owners will need to buy a $10 USB-C adapter from Apple to pair and charge the original Apple Pencil with their new tablet.

Also available is the Apple Pencil 2 which debuted in 2018, available for $139, saving you $30 off its regular price. The Apple Pencil 2nd-gen works with the following iPads:

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad mini (6th generation)
  • iPad Air (5th generation)
  • iPad Air (4th generation)

This latest Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to compatible iPad Pro models and gains a touch surface that supports double-tapping, along with a new design.

Click here to shop for these refurbished Apple Pencils on Apple.ca while they are still available.

