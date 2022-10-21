Refurbished Apple Pencils Restocked in Canada, Save Up to $30
If you’re about to purchase a new iPad, Apple has restocked its refurbished Apple Pencils in its online store.
The original Apple Pencil from 2015 is available for $109, saving you $20 off the retail price. The first-gen Apple Pencil works with the following iPads (Apple still needs to update the compatibility list on its refurbished website):
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad (9th generation)
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
iPad 10 owners will need to buy a $10 USB-C adapter from Apple to pair and charge the original Apple Pencil with their new tablet.
Also available is the Apple Pencil 2 which debuted in 2018, available for $139, saving you $30 off its regular price. The Apple Pencil 2nd-gen works with the following iPads:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad mini (6th generation)
- iPad Air (5th generation)
- iPad Air (4th generation)
This latest Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to compatible iPad Pro models and gains a touch surface that supports double-tapping, along with a new design.
Click here to shop for these refurbished Apple Pencils on Apple.ca while they are still available.
Thanks Kyle