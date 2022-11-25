Walmart’s iPad Black Friday Deal Hits Amazon Canada, Save $90

The best Black Friday deal in Canada for Apple’s iPad 9 (2021) was at Walmart for $359, but Amazon Canada has entered the chat, as expected.
The 64GB iPad 9 Wi-Fi with 10.2-inch display is down to $359, saving you $90 off Apple’s recent iPad price hikes. Other retailers like Best Buy are selling the iPad 9 for $379.
The 256GB iPad 9 Wi-Fi is available for $554, saving you $95.
The iPad 9 has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone and is powered by the A13 Bionic chip found in Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro from 2019. You also get stereo speakers, a Home button with Touch ID and also 802.11ac Wi-Fi, to go with 10 hours of battery life, a Lightning connector and Apple Pencil support. It’s essentially a great iPad for education or casual users.
iPadOS is still pretty neutered at this point compared to macOS so it’s easy to refuse blowing money on an M1 or M2 iPad. Let’s go back to basics.
Click here to buy the iPad 9 on Amazon.ca while it’s still in stock for $359.
