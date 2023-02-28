Chrome on Mac Now Offers 18 Hours of YouTube, Says Google

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Chrome macbooks

Google announced on Tuesday further enhancements to its Chrome browser, making the latter more energy efficient for Apple Mac users, specifically MacBook customers.

With the latest release of Chrome, 2022 M2 MacBook 13-inch users can now “browse for 17 hours or watch YouTube for 18 hours,” says Google. This was possible due to a “ton of optimizations under the hood.”

Google says with Chrome’s Energy Saver mode turned on, it offers an extra 30 minutes of battery life, as tested with Chrome version 110.0.5481.100 on a MacBook Pro (13”, M2, 2022 with 8 GB RAM running MacOS Ventura 13.2.1) this month, and measured using their open-source benchmark suite.

But these battery gains aren’t only for M2 MacBook users. Google says performance gains will be available on older models as well.

To make these improvements, Google says it fine-tuned iframes, tweaked Javascript timers, streamlined data structures and eliminated unnecessary redraws. You can read all the fine technical details over at Google’s blog post here.

Other articles in the category: Mac

Download WhatsApp for macOS Beta and Chat with iPhone Offline

If you want a native macOS version of WhatsApp, an open beta version is now widely available for download on the messaging app’s website for all, instead of being just available for limited TestFlight testers before. According to WABetaInfo, the macOS Catalyst app is now available to download and test. Mac Catalyst allows developers to...
Gary Ng
1 month ago

2023 M2 Mac mini Reviews Roundup [VIDEOS]

Image via @JustinTse Apple last week refreshed its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Max and M2 Pro chips, while also updating the Mac mini as well with M2. The Mac mini gains M2 plus the M2 Pro for the first time. On Monday morning, the first M2 Mac mini “reviews” hit the...
Gary Ng
1 month ago