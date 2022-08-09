Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Download Released, Optimized for M1 and M2

Parallels has released Desktop 18 for Mac, its latest software that allows users to run Windows on a Mac without rebooting.
The new Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac is also optimized for Apple Silicon M1 and M2 chips, plus is ready for macOS Ventura. It also has improved compatibility of Intel (x86) apps when running Windows 11 on ARM, plus improved USB 3.0 support.
The updated software supports Apple’s ProMotion display, plus offers a seamless Windows gaming experience with automatic sharing of Xbox or DualShock Bluetooth game controllers with Windows and Linux.
The Pro Edition offers more features, including a powerful network conditioner on M1 Macs, the ability to isolate virtual machine networks on M1, plus the ability to use network boot with Linux ARM machines on M1 Macs. These are just some of the new features available with Parallels Desktop 18.
Parallels Desktop starts from $89.99 CAD for upgrades and $129.99 CAD for standalone licenses. Click here to buy Parallels today.
