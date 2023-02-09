1Password Replaces Passwords with Passkeys

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The creators of 1Password are saying goodbye to passwords by replacing them with ‘passkeys,’ which are harder to steal and make logging in faster and more secure.

Built on proven, open standards, passkeys are the modern alternative to passwords. Users will soon have the option to create and unlock their 1Password account using only a passkey.

As convenient as biometrics are, they don’t actually replace the password, they only mask it. That’s why 1Password asks you to type in your password periodically.

While passkeys also use biometrics, they go further and eliminate the underlying password entirely.

In a nutshell, passkeys are built on the same security foundation as 1Password’s Secret Key, but without requiring a password.

“All you’ll ever need to sign in to 1Password, unlock your vaults, and securely access your data is your one passkey,” note the developers.

If you want to learn how exactly they work, you can explore 1Password’s passkey explainer.

Here’s what you can do with passkeys:

  • Create a 1Password account without a password or a Secret Key.
  • Sign in on new devices with ease.
  • Use your phone to unlock 1Password on your Mac, PC, and in the browser.
  • Accelerate onboarding for enterprise users, or friends and family.
  • Use built-in biometric authenticators everywhere you use 1Password including on the web.

