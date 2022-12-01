iFixit Tears Down 2022 iPad 10 [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple’s 10th generation iPad launched this year to some mixed reviews, and today, the experts over at iFixit have given it their signature teardown treatment.

IPad 10 teardown

“It’s such an odd device – in both good and bad ways,” says iFixit. “A few genuine leaps forward for consumers sit alongside some truly baffling design choices.”

“You’d expect to see support for the wirelessly charging 2nd gen Pencil—so what gives? Let’s get on with our teardown, and take a look at how repairable this tablet might be.”

The all-new iPad comes with an iPad Air-like design, new colours, a new Magic Keyboard Folio and Touch ID built into the power button, plus a desirable FaceTime camera in landscape that is not even available for the newest iPad Pros.

Pricing for the iPad starts from $599 in Canada. You can also buy the 2022 iPad faster from Amazon.ca with Prime shipping.

Check out the iFixit’s 10th generation iPad teardown below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Other articles in the category: News

LastPass Suffers Another Security Breach, Customer Data Leaked

LastPass, a popular password manager for mobile, desktop, and more, recently suffered a security breach where an unauthorized party gained access to "certain elements" of customer data using information obtained from a previous hack back in August. The company said in a Wednesday blog post that it discovered unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage...
Nehal Malik
37 mins ago

Refurbished Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) with New Siri Remote Now from $139

Apple debuted an updated Apple TV 4K this year with a smaller design, a new processor, double the storage and USB-C charging for the Siri Remote. The higher storage option of 128GB also supports next-gen Thread mesh networking for smart devices. While Apple also debuted slightly cheaper prices for its newest 3rd-gen Apple TV 4K, […]
IIC Deals
39 mins ago

Samsung-Style Curved Display Comes to iPhone 14 Pro Max

A technician specializing in aftermarket Apple device modifications has added a display to the iPhone 14 Pro Max that curves at the edges like Samsung Galaxy smartphones (via MacRumors). In his latest mod project, Twitter user @lipilipsi replaced the iPhone 14 's stainless steel frame with a new display, while keeping all of the device's...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago