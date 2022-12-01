iFixit Tears Down 2022 iPad 10 [VIDEO]

“It’s such an odd device – in both good and bad ways,” says iFixit. “A few genuine leaps forward for consumers sit alongside some truly baffling design choices.”
“You’d expect to see support for the wirelessly charging 2nd gen Pencil—so what gives? Let’s get on with our teardown, and take a look at how repairable this tablet might be.”
The all-new iPad comes with an iPad Air-like design, new colours, a new Magic Keyboard Folio and Touch ID built into the power button, plus a desirable FaceTime camera in landscape that is not even available for the newest iPad Pros.
LastPass, a popular password manager for mobile, desktop, and more, recently suffered a security breach where an unauthorized party gained access to "certain elements" of customer data using information obtained from a previous hack back in August. The company said in a Wednesday blog post that it discovered unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage...
Apple debuted an updated Apple TV 4K this year with a smaller design, a new processor, double the storage and USB-C charging for the Siri Remote. The higher storage option of 128GB also supports next-gen Thread mesh networking for smart devices. While Apple also debuted slightly cheaper prices for its newest 3rd-gen Apple TV 4K, […]
A technician specializing in aftermarket Apple device modifications has added a display to the iPhone 14 Pro Max that curves at the edges like Samsung Galaxy smartphones (via MacRumors). In his latest mod project, Twitter user @lipilipsi replaced the iPhone 14 's stainless steel frame with a new display, while keeping all of the device's...