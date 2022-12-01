iFixit Tears Down 2022 iPad 10 [VIDEO]

Apple’s 10th generation iPad launched this year to some mixed reviews, and today, the experts over at iFixit have given it their signature teardown treatment.

“It’s such an odd device – in both good and bad ways,” says iFixit. “A few genuine leaps forward for consumers sit alongside some truly baffling design choices.”

“You’d expect to see support for the wirelessly charging 2nd gen Pencil—so what gives? Let’s get on with our teardown, and take a look at how repairable this tablet might be.”

The all-new iPad comes with an iPad Air-like design, new colours, a new Magic Keyboard Folio and Touch ID built into the power button, plus a desirable FaceTime camera in landscape that is not even available for the newest iPad Pros.

Pricing for the iPad starts from $599 in Canada. You can also buy the 2022 iPad faster from Amazon.ca with Prime shipping.

Check out the iFixit’s 10th generation iPad teardown below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.