2023’s iPhone SE is Rumoured to Feature 6.1 LCD Display with Notch

Apple’s next-generation iPhone SE may be getting a fairly substantial upgrade for its display. New rumors indicate that the iPhone SE 4 could offer a 6.1 LCD display with a notch, bringing it closer to more contemporary iPhones.

Word comes by way of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors). Young told the outlet that his most current forecast notes that Apple is likely to develop next year’s iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch display with a notch. However, this comes after much consideration of what the company’s plans entailed. While the notch is likely to be featured, Young isn’t confident in saying whether a TrueDepth camera array will be supported. If so, then the iPhone SE 4 could offer FaceID support for the first time.

FaceID versus TouchID has been a topic of contention for the iPhone SE. Currently, Apple is still supporting the Touch ID Home button. However, if Apple were to drop the feature, it would allow for more screen real estate. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a possible transition to FaceID. Earlier this year, AppleTrack also reported that iPhone SE 4 could offer FaceID on top of its 6.1 display.

Young has been fairly reliable in the past. What is worth pointing out is the analyst’s claims that Apple was exploring options to bring its Dynamic Island to iPhone SE. Apparently, Apple once considered this as it continues to build out support for its next-generation notch into the future. However, Young’s current forecast seems to lean more towards this not being in the works. Instead, iPhone SE 4 will utilize a notch.

There’s no word on how big the notch will be. If Apple intends to implement a TrueDepth camera array, it may be likely that we’ll find the same notch design as with the standard iPhone 14 and previous iPhones.

Much of these larger design changes are said to be on the way as Apple plans a rebrand of its iPhone SE series. Moving forward, the smaller, entry-level device may be rebranded to iPhone XR. If true, it would make sense why Apple is keen to ditch the Touch ID in favour of the more contemporary Face ID and notch.