2024 Mac mini to Retain Same Form Factor Says Kuo

Apple today announced its new and improved 2023 Mac mini, powered by the company’s M2 and M2 Pro chips, featuring the same form factor as its predecessor.

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo correctly predicted last year that the 2023 Mac mini will retain the same form factor design, and now, the analyst is making the same prediction for next year.

“My new prediction for next new Mac mini is similar to the one I made about ten months ago. I think the new Mac mini in 2024 will likely remain the similar form factor design,” Kuo tweeted today.

While the new Mac mini comes in the same, compact physical form factor, it featuree better connectivity (Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3), ProRes acceleration, and much more.

Apple claims that compared to the 2020 Mac mini with M1, the base model M2 Mac mini delivers:

Up to 2.4x faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro.

Up to 50 percent faster filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop.

Up to 35 percent faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village

The M2 Pro chip, meanwhile, adds an even more powerful video engine for better playback and encoding, and can even drive one 8K display.

The new 2023 Mac mini is available to order today, with an official launch slated for Tuesday, January 24.