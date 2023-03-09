2024’s OLED iPad Pros May Arrive With a Starting Price of Around $2,043 in Canada

Apple’s 2024 OLED iPad Pro is expected to arrive with quite the price tag. Apple’s transition from LED panels to OLED displays is likely to be the cause of a hefty increase in price.

According to The Elec (via MacRumors), the Cupertino company is aiming to launch two OLED iPad Pro models next year. The report goes on to claim that Apple is aiming to release an 11-inch and 13-inch model with estimated starting costs at $1,500 USD (around $2,043 CAD) and $1,800 (roughly $2,482 CAD), respectively.

If true, Apple’s adoption of OLED panels will result in a substantial uptick in costs for the consumer. Taking a look at the current 11-inch LED iPad Pro, Apple has it available for $799 CAD. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro retails at a starting price of $1,099. The latter of which offers a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, boosting the HDR experience.

The report goes on to state that from an industry perspective, the price increase is split on opinions. Some believe that the transition over to OLED displays warrants a substantial price increase due to the rise in picture quality. They believe that die-hard Apple aficionados will clamour for an OLED display on an iPad Pro. However, there are others that believe that Apple may struggle in convincing users to migrate from their current iPad Pros as the market isn’t as willing to purchase replacements as iPhones.

Last month, it was reported that Apple is working with Samsung and LG Display in order to fulfill shipments of its OLED panels. Samsung is thought to be handling the supply of the 11.1-inch panel while LG Display may be given orders for both the 11.1-inch and 13-inch models.

Supply costs of OLED panels for 10-inch displays are said to be around $100-$150 USD (around $136-$203 CAD). Though, due to the processes that Apple and co. are utilizing, that cost is estimated to rise to around $270-$350 USD (roughly $366-$475 CAD). This cost is of course subject to increase depending on the unit size.

Apple is said to be using an OLED panel production process that is newer than most. The panel is believed to use a two-stack tandem structure and includes two emission layers. If all goes to plan, these OLED panels will offer four times the lifespan while doubling the brightness for users.