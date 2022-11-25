2K’s Black Friday Deals See Discounts on The Quarry, NBA 2K23, and More

Publisher 2K is holding its annual Black Friday event. Across all major platforms, players can grab some of this year’s hottest games from the publisher at a steep discount.

This year’s offering from the 2K catalogue includes NBA 2K23, PGA Tour 2K23, The Quarry, and more. The Black Friday deals are active now and will run until December 1st in many cases.

For those looking to pick up a new title for their digital catalogue, here is the full offering from 2K during this Black Friday period.

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition (50% off) Available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (20% off) Available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation

WWE 2K22 nWo Edition (50% off) Available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation

The Quarry (50% off) Available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation

New Tales from the Borderlands (25% off) Available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (50% off) Available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation

There are plenty of video game-centric Black Friday deals currently available now. Check out the latest from Nintendo’s deals in Canada, an assortment of games from PlayStation, and Xbox hardware.