Air Canada Launches Live TV from Bell for Select Domestic Flights

Air Canada announced on Monday it has launched live television onboard select domestic flights, making it the only national carrier to let air travellers follow live news or sports while in a flight. “We are thrilled to launch Live TV as the newest addition to our unparalleled onboard entertainment. Customers will be able to enjoy content from great Canadian channels in both English and French,” said John Moody, Senior Director, Product Design, at Air Canada in a statement.

“Sports fans flying with us can enjoy the exhilaration of watching regular season, playoff and championship games in real time, while business news junkies will appreciate remaining connected to market trends and current events, right from their seat. As we continue elevating the customer experience, we look forward to expanding Live TV to more flights, and bring even more leading content and features in 2023,” added Moody.

There are six Canadian English and French channels available as part of complimentary in-flight programming, powered by a satellite connection. The TV channels are from Bell Media and Quebecor:

TSN, TSN 2 and RDS for live sports

CTV News Channel for breaking news and its 24-hour all-news network

Le Canal Nouvelles (LCN): Quebec’s all-news station (a division of Quebecor)

BNN Bloomberg for business news, finance updates, live market updates

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicked off yesterday and live coverage is available on TSN.

Air Canada says right now 40 Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330 and Airbus A220 aircraft are Live TV-enabled. By the second quarter of 2023, Air Canada says it expects 50% of domestic flights to offer its live TV offering.

Click here to check out Air Canada’s Black Friday deals.