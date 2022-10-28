Air Miles App ‘Carousel of Dreams’ Game is Offering Up Free Miles

If you’re an Air Miles collector, the company’s mobile app for iOS and Android has the ‘Carousel of Dreams’ contest happening right now, offering up free miles and other prizes.

All you have to do is download the Air Miles app, enter the Carousel of Dreams section and tap on a piece of luggage. You’ll win an instant prize. For example, we just tested it out and won 15 Air Miles, which is the equivalent of spending $300 (1 Air Mile is earned with every $20 spent). Many others on RFD are seeing quick ways to earn free Air Miles.

The fine print says prize miles range from 5, 10, 15 or 25 Air Miles, while other popular prizes include 100 free Air Miles if you download the Shell app or link your Air Miles card to the latter, or 100 bonus miles if you spend $40 at Metro.

Some prizes are province-specific, such as 25 bonus miles when you spend $20 or more at Jean Coutu in New Brunswick, or 15 miles when you spend $20 at Jean Coutu in Quebec. The biggest grand prize is a JURA Impressa E6 coffee machine valued at $1,995.

The promo period for this contest is from October 20 to November 10, 2022, with collectors able to play everyday for a new prize.

Click here to download Air Miles for iOS and Android.