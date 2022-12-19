Airbnb Canada Wrapped: A Big 2022 for Travel

Airbnb is wrapping up the year with a red and white bow, celebrating the travel revolution, and toasting the year by highlighting some of the best and boldest Canadian travel stories.

“It’s been a big 2022 for travel in Canada, and an even bigger year for Canadians turning to hosting on Airbnb,” notes the company.

The rising cost of living crisis is leading to a new wave of Canadians considering hosting for the first time. New private room listings added to Airbnb are up more than 70% in Canada between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022.

Airbnb hosts are earning more than ever before. Last year, the typical Host on Airbnb in Canada earned approximately $10,300, with total Host earnings increasing worldwide by 30%.

Canadian Hosts are using this additional income to help cover rising costs, mortgage payments, and everyday essentials.

And during peak summer travel season, Canadians are tapping into the travel revolution. This past summer alone, the typical Host in Canada earned more than $7,700.

Our community of Hosts and guests not only support the economic vitality of the cities and towns in Canada, they also support all three levels of government through critical tax collection and remittance. In Canada, we collected and remitted more than $120 million in taxes in the first nine months of the year.

Taxes collected and remitted include the following:

Canada (GST/HST): over $43 million

over $43 million BC: over $53 million

over $53 million Quebec: over $19 million

over $19 million City of Toronto: over $5.5 million

In 2022, Airbnb.org mobilized its network of humanitarian organizations, hosts, and donors to provide free temporary housing to people fleeing the war in Ukraine, and Canadians stepped up by showing their support.

More than 2,300 people fleeing the war in Ukraine were provided free temporary housing in Canada.

Airbnb also continued its partnership with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) to highlight Indigenous sites and tourism experiences. This partnership will continue in 2023 with Airbnb as a sponsor of the International Indigenous Tourism Conference.

Find out more about Airbnb’s 2023 winter travel trends and the Categories and destinations inspiring travellers in Canada and around the world.