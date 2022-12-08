Airbnb offering overnight stay at Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand in Celebration of film franchise

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Airbnb is offering overnight stays at the iconic Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand.

The Hobbiton set has become an illustrious destination for those travelling to New Zealand. Airbnb is kicking off its exclusive offer this month, which should satiate fans of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. For the first time ever, fans are able to actually indulge in an overnight stay on the property, currently owned by Russel Alexander.

The Hobbiton Movie Set is located in New Zealand’s Waikato region. The area is comprised of a 2,500-acre working farm, surrounded by green hills. It’s quite picturesque and maintains that authentic filmic feel of The Shire, seen in The Lord of the Rings.

Airbnb is partnering with Alexander to host three individual two-night stays for up to four guests. What’s most surprising is the bookings are being made available for $10 NZD (roughly $8.70 CAD). Pricing is a nod to the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Visitors will receive accommodation curated by the trilogies’ Creative Director Brian Massey during their stay. Additionally, private access to a personal Hobbit Hole will be provided. Guests also gain access to a banquet in The Green Dragon Inn. Plus, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set.

For those attending, Airbnb and Alexander have created a short list of rules, including:

No unexpected parties, please – unless with Gandalf and company.

Bare feet are allowed but wipe them first.

Magical rings permitted, but keep them secret, keep them safe.

Pony parking is provided only at The Green Dragon Inn.

Straying far at night is discouraged, thanks to multiple troll sightings of late.

No pets are allowed, except Pickles the resident Hobbiton cat.

Never laugh at live dragons…

In order to book, those interested are encouraged to check out Airbnb’s website on Wednesday, December 14th at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. Booking options for March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18, 2023 will be available. In order to book, users must have a verified Airbnb profile, a positive history, and be 18 years of age or older. Guests will be responsible for their travel to Auckland, New Zealand. Though, a round-trip car to and from the airport will be provided.