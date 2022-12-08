Airbnb offering overnight stay at Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand in Celebration of film franchise

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Airbnb is offering overnight stays at the iconic Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand.

The Hobbiton set has become an illustrious destination for those travelling to New Zealand. Airbnb is kicking off its exclusive offer this month, which should satiate fans of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. For the first time ever, fans are able to actually indulge in an overnight stay on the property, currently owned by Russel Alexander.

The Hobbiton Movie Set is located in New Zealand’s Waikato region. The area is comprised of a 2,500-acre working farm, surrounded by green hills. It’s quite picturesque and maintains that authentic filmic feel of The Shire, seen in The Lord of the Rings.

Airbnb is partnering with Alexander to host three individual two-night stays for up to four guests. What’s most surprising is the bookings are being made available for $10 NZD (roughly $8.70 CAD). Pricing is a nod to the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Visitors will receive accommodation curated by the trilogies’ Creative Director Brian Massey during their stay. Additionally, private access to a personal Hobbit Hole will be provided. Guests also gain access to a banquet in The Green Dragon Inn. Plus, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set.

For those attending, Airbnb and Alexander have created a short list of rules, including:

  • No unexpected parties, please –  unless with Gandalf and company.
  • Bare feet are allowed but wipe them first.
  • Magical rings permitted, but keep them secret, keep them safe.
  • Pony parking is provided only at The Green Dragon Inn.
  • Straying far at night is discouraged, thanks to multiple troll sightings of late.
  • No pets are allowed, except Pickles the resident Hobbiton cat.
  • Never laugh at live dragons…

In order to book, those interested are encouraged to check out Airbnb’s website on Wednesday, December 14th at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. Booking options for March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18, 2023 will be available. In order to book, users must have a verified Airbnb profile, a positive history, and be 18 years of age or older. Guests will be responsible for their travel to Auckland, New Zealand. Though, a round-trip car to and from the airport will be provided.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Watch The Game Awards 2022

Tonight, The Game Awards 2022 is being held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre. Thankfully, for those of us at home around the globe, host Geoff Keighley will be live streaming the event across many platforms. Each year, The Game Awards celebrates the last 12 months of gaming. Showing recognition to the hard-working developers...
Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Reddit Recap for 2022 Reveals the Most Popular Content in Canada

The annual Reddit Recap is here and for 2022 and the most popular posts, communities and more on the site have been revealed, with data for Canada available as well. “With more than 100,000 active communities from around the world across Reddit, there are a lot of conversations happening in any given moment. So we […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

IKEA and Sonos Launch the SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Speaker

IKEA and Sonos announced on Thursday the launch of the new SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker, adding yet another product collaborative product to market. This latest SYMFONISK floor lamp offers high-quality sound from Sonos, but with IKEA design to blend into your home. This is the newest product from IKEA and Sonos, after the companies debuted their […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago