AirPods Pro 2 Being Unveiled Next Week Says Gurman; Alleged Design Leaks

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Airpods pro 2 cad 2

Image via @Andrew_OSU

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, his latest Power On newsletter says Apple is still going to unveil AirPods Pro 2 at next week’s iPhone 14 event.

Gurman first reported in 2021 that AirPods Pro 2 were slated to debut this year, and that timeline appears to be on track. The current AirPods Pro design was first unveiled in October 2019 and the most recent update upgraded the case to MagSafe compatible.

Alongside AirPods Pro 2, Apple will also unveil its iPhone 14 lineup, along with Apple Watch upgrades a new higher-priced ‘Pro’ version of the smartwatch.

On a separate note, AppleInsider’s Andrew O’Hara also recently shared two CAD renders of what is believed to be the new AirPods Pro 2 design. We see speaker holes for alleged expanded Find My support, plus a lanyard anchor.

Lately, we’ve seen AirPods Pro drop in price, with Amazon selling them at $249 regular price, which is $80 cheaper than Apple.ca.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Trademarks ‘Optica’ Name for AR/VR Headset: Gurman

In this week's edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman spilled some more beans on Apple's planned AR/VR headsets. According to the renowned tipster, a "secretive shell company tied to Apple" has trademarked the name "Optica." Gurman believes this moniker could be destined for Apple's AR-only headset, which he places further down the line after...
Nehal Malik
54 mins ago
apple event far out iphone 14

What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone 14 Event

In this week's edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman detailed everything he expects to see from Apple at its upcoming launch event. Apple's biggest event of the year, dubbed "Far Out," is slated for September 7 and will introduce the world to the iPhone 14 and more. iPhone 14 Apple is going to unveil...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

How the iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always-On Display’ Will Work, Says Leak

As we inch ever closer to the launch of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak claims to showcase how the iPhone 14 Pro's much-rumoured always-on display feature will work (via MacRumors). The leak comes from the same MacRumors tipster who reported earlier this week that the new pill-and-hole front cutouts on the iPhone 14...
Nehal Malik
1 day ago