iFixit Publishes AirPods Pro 2 Teardown [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
8 seconds ago

The experts over at iFixit have just published their signature teardown of Apple’s latest generation AirPods Pro 2 on their official YouTube channel, labeling it as “still completely unrepairable.”

Airpods

Yesterday, Lumafield shared a nondestructive teardown of the AirPods Pro 2 using a Neptune industrial CT scanner, and compared it to the first-generation AirPods Pro.

The most interesting finding was the new metal eyelet on the side of the case. Apple says it’s for a lanyard, but it seems to serve as an antenna to support improved “Find My” tracking.

Now, we have a more conventional AirPods Pro 2 teardown and looks like they are still the most unfixable.

“With the AirPods Pro 2, the flagship line gets a boost, in all arenas, apparently, except the environment,” notes iFixit. “Personalized spatial audio can give you a great sound experience, but can it mute the guilt from wearing unrepairable future-e-waste.”

With its new pods, could Apple finally be thinking different? Watch the following teardown video and find out.

