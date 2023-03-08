All Google One Plans Now Include VPN Access, Including Canada

Google announced today Virtual Private Network (VPN) access is now available for all Google One plans where the latter is offered. A VPN essentially secures your connection while making you anonymous, allowing you to surf the web securely, especially when using public Wi-Fi.

Rolling out over the next few weeks, VPN access will be available for all Google One plans, even the Basic plan that starts at $1.99/month. Currently, the VPN will be offered in 22 countries including Canada on various platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows and Mac. Google says the VPN can be shared with up to five others if they’re on your Google One plan.

The following countries will have access to the VPN:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

France

Finland

Germany

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

South Korea

Taiwan

United States

United Kingdom

Google also said today it is launching free dark web reports for U.S. customers on Google One plans, to notify customers if their private information shows up on this part of the internet that is used by cybercriminals.