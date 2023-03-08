All Google One Plans Now Include VPN Access, Including Canada
Google announced today Virtual Private Network (VPN) access is now available for all Google One plans where the latter is offered. A VPN essentially secures your connection while making you anonymous, allowing you to surf the web securely, especially when using public Wi-Fi.
Rolling out over the next few weeks, VPN access will be available for all Google One plans, even the Basic plan that starts at $1.99/month. Currently, the VPN will be offered in 22 countries including Canada on various platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows and Mac. Google says the VPN can be shared with up to five others if they’re on your Google One plan.
The following countries will have access to the VPN:
- Austria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Canada
- Denmark
- France
- Finland
- Germany
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- United States
- United Kingdom
Google also said today it is launching free dark web reports for U.S. customers on Google One plans, to notify customers if their private information shows up on this part of the internet that is used by cybercriminals.