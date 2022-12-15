Amazon Alexa Brings Hands-Free Experience to Audible App

Audible users’ hands-free experience to find and play content has gotten even better, thanks to a new feature that integrates Alexa voice commands with the Audible app.
While listeners have long enjoyed Audible on Alexa-enabled devices, this development allows voice control right in the Audible app, enabling a much more hands-free experience.
Runners absorbed in a book can repeat a section without breaking stride, whereas cooks can leave their hands messy while pausing their listen to ask Alexa about their next ingredient.
Here’s how you can use Alexa in the Audible app:
- Voice-activated control: Whenever the Audible app is open, users can give almost any listening voice command that Alexa understands. Alexa can easily be turned on and off in the app.
- Multi-tasking ability: Listeners can interrupt a book to satisfy their curiosity (“Alexa, what kind of whale is Moby Dick?”), to multitask (“Alexa, set a 15-minute timer”), or to get assistance on the go (“Alexa, where is the nearest coffee shop?”).
- Ease of use: While the Audible app is visible on the device’s screen, users can say “Alexa” to issue commands, so there’s no need to tap, swipe, or read text.
This feature is launching to iOS customers in Canada, the US, the UK, and Germany.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple TV+ Announces New Mythic Quest Extension Series ‘Mere Mortals’
Apple TV+ has today announced its critically acclaimed, hit comedy series Mythic Quest will expand its universe of beloved characters with 'Mere Mortals.' Mere Mortals is a new eight-episode extension series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, and Charlie Day serving as executive producers. The...
Best Gaming Gifts for the Holiday Season 2022
The holiday season is upon us. As many of us scramble both in-store and online, it can be an overwhelming task to find the perfect gaming and smart home gift. This year has seen the release of so many incredible games and devices. Figuring out which is that perfect gift or stocking stuffer can be...
iPhone 14 Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite Save Two People Involved in Car Crash
iPhone 14's recent Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite is becoming more and more of a lifesaver. For two individuals who were driving on the Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, California, this was especially true yesterday afternoon. According to reports via MacRumors, a vehicle driving down the highway suddenly drove off...