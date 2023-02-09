Amazon Devices January Round-Up: Valentine’s with Alexa, Echo Show Gestures, and More

Built into over 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Amazon Alexa continues to evolve and find new ways to apply learned behaviours to different scenarios.

Here are the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for the month of January 2023:

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Alexa

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Amazon is here to make your day a love-filled one with Alexa.

This Valentine’s Day, try some of the following utterances with your Alexa-powered devices:

Love-filled commands:

“Alexa, I love you” – Express your feelings to Alexa and see what Alexa has to say!

“Alexa, Happy Valentine’s Day” – Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Valentine’s Day!

“Alexa, sing a love song” – Get in the mood with a love song, just ask Alexa to play one!

Time for date night:

“Alexa, give me a pickup line” – Impress your crush with a cheesy pickup line that Alexa can provide.

“Alexa, give me a date night idea” – Looking for something fun to do with your significant other Alexa has got you covered.

“Alexa, send a Valentine’s greeting” – Share the love with a special greeting from Alexa.

Fun for all:

“Alexa, what’s my star sign match?” – Get an idea of who your perfect match is based on your star sign.

“Alexa, Play the love quiz.” – Test your love knowledge and see how much you know about the day of love!

“Alexa, what’s my valentine/give me a valentine?” – Let Alexa suggest a Valentine’s Day gift or message for your loved one!

“Alexa, I’m single” – Alexa has got your back with a fun response that will make you laugh!

“Alexa, who do you love?” – Find out who Alexa has a crush on.

Echo Shows Become More Accessible with Gestures

The new Gestures feature now available for Canadian users on Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is making Alexa interactions more accessible.

Gestures offer increased accessibility features for users who are nonverbal or have limited mobility or hearing.

To try out Gestures on your Echo Show 8 or 10 at home:

Select “Settings,” then “Device Options,” then “Gestures”.

Protecting Your Privacy With Alexa

On January 28th Amazon celebrated Data Privacy Day. Below are some suggestions on how to make sure you are in control of your voice data.