Amazon Devices July Round-up: Biggest Prime Day, Alexa Live, and More

Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every single day by finding new ways of applying learned behaviours to new and different scenarios. Currently built into more than 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve.

Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for the month of July 2022:

The Biggest Prime Day Ever

Prime Day 2022 was the biggest Prime Day ever. Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide, with best-selling devices including the Fire TV stick, Echo Dot, and Blink Outdoor.

Make back to school a breeze! From supplies to electronics, we got you covered. ✏️🎧 https://t.co/2GnRdaFdsY pic.twitter.com/ML7vQ1yDNl — Amazon Canada (@amazonca) August 4, 2022

Audible x Harry Potter

Until August 15th listen to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Book 1 of the series) for free on the Audible app from Amazon.ca. Don’t miss the opportunity to re-live this classic.

“Alexa, read Harry Potter Book One on Audible.”

Set Up an Alexa Emergency Contact

You can now set up a household emergency contact in the Alexa app, a new feature in Canada. Alexa attempts to call and text your emergency contact when you or someone in your house says, “Alexa, call for help.”

After you set up Alexa Communications, you can assign a contact as an emergency contact in the Alexa App.

Alexa Live

Alexa Live, Amazon’s annual conference for developers, took place in July.

Announcements included the new Alexa Watch App for Wear OS from Fossil, the Alexa Shopping Kit for a better shopping experience, and the Alexa Routines Kit.

Keep up with Alexa

Making Alexa part of your day is as simple as asking a question.

Prepare for back to school with Alexa:

“Alexa, sing the back to school song.”

“Alexa, tell me a math joke.”

Have fun with Alexa: