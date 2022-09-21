Amazon Launches New Fire HD 8 Tablets in Canada

Amazon has announced its next-generation 2022 Fire HD 8 tablets, with three models available.

The company says these new versions come with a thinner design, are lighter plus also faster than predecessors thanks to hexa-core processors. These new Fire HD 8 tablets are also stronger than before, “testing twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.” Storage options include 32GB, plus expandable microSD up to 1TB, while battery life is at up to 13 hours.

All-New Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 with its 8-inch HD display now has 30% faster performance than before, has 13 hours of battery life and also is powered by USB-C, starting at $119.99 CA in Black, Denim, and Rose. Accessory cases are available in these same colours for $44.99 CAD.

Click here to pre-order the new Fire HD 8 tablet on Amazon.ca.

Fire HD 8 Kids

The new Fire HD 8 Kids includes a kid-friendly case, one year of Amazon Kids+, along with a 2-year worry-free guarantee plus easy parental controls.

Click here to order Fire HD 8 Kids for $189.99 CAD in Blue or Purple (there’s a $10 price increase versus its predecessor).

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

This new Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is geared for students in grades 6-12 and costs $189.99 CAD, up $10 than its predecessor. This version of the tablet includes a digital store where kids can discover and ask parents to buy eBooks and apps, or add their favorite games like Roblox and Minecraft. It’s available with included case colours Cyber Sky, Rainbow Universe, or Hello Teal.

“Our best-selling tablet this year just got even better for customers. The all-new Fire HD 8 tablets are faster, lighter, and powered by all-day battery life, delivering great entertainment for the whole family,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“For a complete kids tablet experience, the all-new Fire Kids tablets include one year of Amazon Kids+, a virtual playground of thousands of ad-free games, videos, books, apps, and more, kid-friendly case, a two-year worry free guarantee, and easy-to-use parental controls,” added Keith.

Amazon says Fire HD 8 packaging is made from 99% wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forest or recycled sources.

You can pre-order these new Fire HD 8 tablets today, September 21, on Amazon.ca.

Just last week, Amazon launched a new Kindle e-reader with a higher resolution display and double the storage. In one week’s time, Amazon will be holding an invite-only virtual event to unveil new devices for this fall. Stay tuned as we’ll have more on that coming.