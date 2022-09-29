Amazon Prime Video to Stream 25 James Bond Films in October
Amazon announced today it will stream 25 James Bond films on Prime Video beginning on October 5, 2022.
According to the company, these 25 Bond films set to stream in Canada, the U.S., UK and other key territories is part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic film franchise. Also coming is The Sound of 007, a feature documentary covering the 60-years of James Bond music, available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.
The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall, a live charity event set to take place on October 4, will see its recording streamed on Prime Video afterwards as well.
A Prime Video spokesperson confirmed with iPhone in Canada these James Bond films will also be available here. Check out the full list below:
- Dr. No
- From Russia with Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live and Let Die
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- Octopussy
- For Your Eyes Only
- A View to a Kill
- The Living Daylights
- GoldenEye
- Licence to Kill
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- No Time To Die
These films will be available on Prime Video in Canada, the U.S., U.K., Australia, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico/Latin America (excluding Brazil), Spain, and Southeast Asia “for a limited time,” said the company.
“With the exception of No Time To Die, the 24 films will be available for a limited time in territories including Germany, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Brazil,” added Prime Video.
Amazon Music will also have a [RE]DISCOVER: James Bond playlist, with iconic songs from the Bond franchise.
Click here to sign up for Prime Video in Canada.