Amazon’s Ring Car Cam Debuts with Dual-Facing Cameras, Two-Way Talk and More [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Ring car cam dual

Amazon’s Ring unveiled its new Car Cam at CES 2023, offering a new dashcam and security camera for the car.

The Ring Car Cam features dual-facing HD wide-angle cameras, powered with Night Vision. One faces the road to record driving and another faces your cabin interior acting as a security camera.

The camera features live view, two-way talk and also motion detection with real-time alerts. This means you’ll be able to see inside your car and talk with anyone through the Ring app on your smartphone, offering a way to deter thieves.

Ring car cam front

The Ring Car Cam also has a built-in privacy cover for the cabin, which automatically shuts off the microphone as well.

One feature called Traffic Stop lets you use your voice to ask Alexa to record, should you be pulled over by the police. All you have to say is “Alexa, record” and Car Cam will start recording for 20 minutes and upload the video to the cloud for those with a Ring Protect Go subscription.

You’ll also be able to find your car in a parking lot with the Car Cam’s built-in GPS.

To install Ring Car Cam, it requires plugging into your vehicle’s OBD-II port on the left side of the steering wheel.

Protect Go subscriptions offer Live View and Two-Way Talk, plus notifications and GPS location over LTE and Wi-Fi. Without the Protect Go subscription, these four features only work over Wi-Fi connectivity.

Protect Go also includes cloud highlights for Traffic Stop, cloud highlights for clips, rich notifications and the ability to download and share videos.

For now, Ring Car Cam is only available in the U.S. at launch and will be priced at $249.99 USD (pre-orders were $200 USD) and starts shipping February 1, 2023. No word on Canadian availability but we’ll keep you updated.

