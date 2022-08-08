Amex Canada Mobile App Gains Built-In Chat Support

American Express Canada recently updated their iOS and Android apps to include built-in chat support.

The new feature allows cardholders to chat with a representative for customer support. All you have to do to get started is tap the ‘chat’ icon in the upper right corner of the app to get started.

Once you ask your question, the chat will auto-reply to say it may take up to 30 minutes for a representative to get back to you, so it’s not exactly instant like a chat with Amazon support, for example.

Amex says users can feel free to leave the app, but if you have notifications enabled on your device, you’ll be notified when a reply is incoming. In our tests, it’s been 15 minutes of waiting and no replies from a human have been received yet.

Mobile messaging in the Amex app is available from 7am to 12am EST, seven days per week, which are extended hours compared to the web chat times of 9am to 5pm EST.

You can download Amex Canada for iOS here and Android here.