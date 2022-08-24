Annual Renewable AppleCare+ Plan For Mac Products Starting on Day One Now Available in Canada

Apple’s annual renewable AppleCare+ plan is now available for Mac products starting day one in Canada, Australia, and Japan. The iPhone maker is expanding its coverage of AppleCare+ across all Mac products including the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR.

Moving forward, Apple now enables Canadian customers to purchase an AppleCare+ plan when buying a new Mac product. Whether it be MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or otherwise, customers can purchase the annual renewable plan on day one, protecting their device. The webpage, first spotted by MacRumors, is now active and Canadian customers can begin activating the annual renewable plan AppleCare+ upon purchase of their device.

The annual renewable plan of AppleCare+ is now an additional option alongside the full three-year plan that was previously available. In Canada, the annual renewable plan of AppleCare+ ranges from $44.99 for the Mac mini up to $149.99 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, it may save customers some cash in the event they only want limited protection for a year or two.

For instance, rather than buying three years of AppleCare+ for a Mac Pro for $349, the customer can opt for an annual $129.99 plan. Previously, the annual renewable plan option was available in Canada, Japan, and Australia. However, customers had to wait until the three-year plan elapsed.

AppleCare+ provides Mac users 24/7 priority assistance by chat or by phone. Subscribers to the plan also maintain hardware coverage in the event that anything goes wrong. This ranges from battery to additional RAM, power adapters, and up to two incidentals each year. Plus, AppleCare+ enables software support for iCloud and more.

Support pages for AppleCare+ in Japan highlight the annual renewable rates. However, Australia‘s currently does not.